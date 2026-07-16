Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for SWKS Q1 Earnings

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Sector Weight" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions' current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions' FY2027 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

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Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Skyworks Solutions's revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $77.47.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of SWKS opened at $57.51 on Thursday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $90.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company's stock.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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