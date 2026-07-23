Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bancorp Q2 Earnings

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst T. Switzer expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a "Outperform" rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bancorp's current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

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Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $132.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.17 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Bancorp from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $63.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Bancorp Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $66.48 on Thursday. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.19. The business's 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,696 shares of the bank's stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 15.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,734 shares of the bank's stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,183 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,523 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 145.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,173 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,773,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Bancorp

In other news, EVP Erika R. Caesar sold 4,470 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $269,451.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,006.40. This represents a 11.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $506,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 24,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,506.08. This represents a 25.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.00% of the company's stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: TBBK is a Delaware-chartered bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and financial institutions across the United States. Through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, the company offers FDIC-insured deposit accounts, cash management solutions and specialized lending products. Its business model focuses on partnering with fintech firms, asset managers and payment processors to deliver integrated banking-as-a-service (BaaS) capabilities.

The company's product suite includes interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and debit and credit card services.

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