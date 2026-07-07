Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for GSBC Q2 Earnings

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great Southern Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has a "Market Perform" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Great Southern Bancorp's current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GSBC

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $53.76 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day moving average is $66.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.49.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.31. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.33%.The firm had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 27,487 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 271,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,618,000 after buying an additional 24,131 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 101.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth $867,000. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Maples sold 2,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $164,583.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,187 shares in the company, valued at $81,843.65. This represents a 66.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $168,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $120,986.10. The trade was a 58.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,687 shares of company stock worth $938,407 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.75% of the company's stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Great Southern Bancorp's payout ratio is 27.26%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc NASDAQ: GSBC is the bank holding company for Great Southern Bank, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Springfield, Missouri. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a broad spectrum of financial products and services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and professional clients across its regional footprint.

Great Southern Bank's core business activities include deposit-taking, lending and treasury management.

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