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Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Q1 Earnings

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Methanex logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Scotiabank projects Methanex will earn $0.75 per share in Q1 2026, while the consensus full-year EPS estimate is $5.95.
  • Several major brokers (RBC, CIBC, Raymond James) have downgraded Methanex to Hold, though MarketBeat still shows a consensus of Moderate Buy with an average target of C$50.00.
  • Methanex shares opened at C$82.16—well above the average target—and the company reported a quarterly loss of C($0.19) on C$1.28B revenue, with a high P/E of 88.34 and debt-to-equity of 143.59.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX - Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MX. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Methanex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$50.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MX

Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock opened at C$82.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$75.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$40.88 and a 52-week high of C$92.97.

Methanex (TSE:MX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

In other news, insider Mark Allard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.00, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,427,944. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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