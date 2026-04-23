Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Q1 Earnings

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX - Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH - Research analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $5.95 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MX. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded shares of Methanex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Methanex from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$50.00.

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Methanex Price Performance

Methanex stock opened at C$82.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's fifty day moving average is C$75.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$62.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.59. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$40.88 and a 52-week high of C$92.97.

Methanex (TSE:MX - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: MEOH last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter. Methanex had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 3.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

In other news, insider Mark Allard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.00, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 16,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$1,427,944. This represents a 10.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp manufactures and sells methanol. Methanex's customers use methanol as a feedstock to produce end-products including adhesives, foams, solvents, and windshield washer fluids. The firm also sells its products to the oil refining industry, where the methanol is blended with gasoline to produce a high-octane fuel or blended as a component of biodiesel. Methanex distributes its products through a global supply chain that includes the operation of port terminals, tankers, barges, rail cars, trucks, and pipelines.

Further Reading

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