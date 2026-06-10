Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PANW FY2026 Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Palo Alto Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 5th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville now expects that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. Scotiabank has a "Sector Outperform" rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palo Alto Networks' current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks' FY2027 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS.

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A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Arete Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Palo Alto Networks from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $260.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $187.35. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $139.57 and a one year high of $302.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total value of $802,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,103,105. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $177,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 83,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,418,150.40. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,076 shares of company stock valued at $17,930,587. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,415,364,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,476,753 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,603,473,000 after buying an additional 3,101,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after buying an additional 2,659,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,665.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,761,909 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $442,788,000 after buying an additional 2,605,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 67.1% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,297,833 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,009,669,000 after buying an additional 2,528,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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