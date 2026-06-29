Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Terex Q2 Earnings

Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex's current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Terex in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.82.

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Terex Stock Performance

TEX stock opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Terex's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,996,880.18. This trade represents a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Terex by 171.2% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 167.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Terex by 67.5% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company's stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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