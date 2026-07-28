Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:BHC Q3 Earnings

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC - Free Report) - Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies' current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies' Q2 2027 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

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Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 13.54% and a positive return on equity of 120.43%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bausch Health Companies to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of BHC stock opened at C$6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.97. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of C$6.10 and a 12-month high of C$11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,009.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc NYSE: BHCTSX: BHC is a global diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors.

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