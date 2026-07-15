Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for VZ Q2 Earnings

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) - Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel expects that the cell phone carrier will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications' current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications' Q3 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

VZ has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital raised shares of Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.28.

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Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6%

Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,402,347 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $15,453,058,000 after buying an additional 5,497,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,951,399 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,080,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,570,816 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $4,747,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,632,509 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $4,168,080,000 after acquiring an additional 867,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,101,021 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $3,117,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.02%.

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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