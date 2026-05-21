Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Assurant Q2 Earnings

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Assurant in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.15 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.36. The consensus estimate for Assurant's current full-year earnings is $21.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Assurant's Q3 2026 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $6.06 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.66. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 7.60%.The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.79 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Assurant alerts: Sign Up

AIZ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $270.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Assurant from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $264.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Assurant from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $272.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIZ

Assurant Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $256.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $227.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.32. Assurant has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $260.96.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other Assurant news, EVP Keith Meier sold 25,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.31, for a total transaction of $6,357,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,717,959.12. The trade was a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.77, for a total transaction of $503,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,213,592.28. This represents a 13.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 29,650 shares of company stock worth $7,419,621 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assurant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Assurant by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,010,373 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,085,247,000 after acquiring an additional 959,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,574,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 676.5% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 209,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,125,406 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $245,121,000 after purchasing an additional 205,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,235 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $77,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company's stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc is a global provider of risk management products and services, specializing in the housing and lifestyle markets. The company offers insurance and related products designed to help consumers protect their homes, personal belongings, and electronic devices. Its core offerings include renters insurance, manufactured housing finance, flood insurance, mobile device protection plans, and extended service contracts for appliances and electronics.

Within its Global Housing segment, Assurant partners with mortgage lenders, financial institutions and government agencies to deliver specialty insurance and risk mitigation services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Assurant, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Assurant wasn't on the list.

While Assurant currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here