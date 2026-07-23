Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Calix FY2027 Earnings

Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Northland Securities issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Calix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.55 per share for the year. Northland Securities currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calix's current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

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Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.96 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.370-0.450 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings cut Calix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Calix from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Calix from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Calix

Calix Trading Down 4.1%

CALX stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.25. Calix has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Calix announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,644,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,127,572.88. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 4D Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Calix by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,867 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,338 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $76,513,000 after acquiring an additional 74,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Calix by 397,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 350,151 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $18,533,000 after acquiring an additional 350,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Calix by 129.7% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,074 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 57,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Calix

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About Calix

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

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