Equities Analysts Set Expectations for FMS FY2026 Earnings

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA's FY2027 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 5.03%.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FMS. Wall Street Zen lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "moderate sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FMS

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:FMS opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $219,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 31.5% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,773 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,052,822 shares of the company's stock valued at $339,592,000 after buying an additional 299,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world's largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company's primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

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