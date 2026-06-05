Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SM Energy Q1 Earnings

SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy's current full-year earnings is $7.47 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy's Q4 2027 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. SM Energy had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 13.93%. SM Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

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Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SM Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.07.

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SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $34.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.72. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. SM Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 24,553 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $834,310.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 65,964 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,241,456.72. This trade represents a 27.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 79.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,995,353 shares of the energy company's stock worth $311,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,360 shares of the energy company's stock worth $118,267,000 after acquiring an additional 107,295 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585,624 shares of the energy company's stock worth $114,503,000 after purchasing an additional 375,754 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,835,718 shares of the energy company's stock worth $53,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,147 shares of the energy company's stock worth $50,897,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company NYSE: SM is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy's operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company's core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

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