Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Spire Q3 Earnings

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spire in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Spire's current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire's Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $3.89 EPS and Q3 2028 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

SR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Spire in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spire from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $96.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $94.30.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SR

Spire Stock Down 1.4%

SR stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. Spire has a twelve month low of $71.24 and a twelve month high of $95.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.11.

Spire (NYSE:SR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 13.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Spire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,489 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Spire by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ryan L. Hyman sold 3,822 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $307,709.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 14,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,890.45. The trade was a 21.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul D. Koonce purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.46 per share, with a total value of $39,230.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $627,680. The trade was a 6.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $251,100 over the last three months. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spire Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Spire's dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Spire News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Spire this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for Spire to $5.52 per share from $5.47, and also nudged higher several longer-term quarterly forecasts, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028. These revisions suggest improved expectations for Spire’s longer-range earnings power.

Zacks Research lifted its FY2027 earnings estimate for Spire to $5.52 per share from $5.47, and also nudged higher several longer-term quarterly forecasts, including Q1 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2026, Q2 2028, and Q3 2028. These revisions suggest improved expectations for Spire’s longer-range earnings power. Positive Sentiment: The firm also raised its FY2028 earnings estimate to $6.05 per share from $6.03, alongside a small increase to Q1 2028 EPS, signaling slightly better outlook for future profitability.

The firm also raised its FY2028 earnings estimate to $6.05 per share from $6.03, alongside a small increase to Q1 2028 EPS, signaling slightly better outlook for future profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Spire announced it will host its fiscal 2026 third-quarter earnings conference call on August 5, which should give investors a fresh update on results, guidance, and management commentary. Spire to Host FY26 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 5

Spire announced it will host its fiscal 2026 third-quarter earnings conference call on August 5, which should give investors a fresh update on results, guidance, and management commentary. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q3 2026 earnings estimate to $(0.20) per share from $(0.13), and also lowered its Q3 2028 forecast to $0.36 from $0.42. Those reductions point to near-term earnings pressure that may be weighing on sentiment.

Zacks Research cut its Q3 2026 earnings estimate to $(0.20) per share from $(0.13), and also lowered its Q3 2028 forecast to $0.36 from $0.42. Those reductions point to near-term earnings pressure that may be weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The analyst firm also trimmed its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $4.16 from $4.29, which may reinforce concerns that some of Spire’s intermediate-term earnings growth could be softer than previously expected.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc NYSE: SR, formerly known as The Laclede Group, is a regulated natural gas distribution company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Through its three operating divisions—Spire Missouri, Spire Alabama and Spire Mississippi—the company delivers natural gas to more than 1.7 million residential, commercial and industrial customers. Spire's service territory spans key markets in the central and southern United States, including metropolitan St. Louis, central Alabama and central Mississippi.

Founded in 1857 as the Laclede Gas Light Company, the business has grown through strategic acquisitions, notably Alabama Gas Corporation in 2013 and Mississippi Gas in 2016.

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