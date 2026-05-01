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Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Equity Bancshares logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Consensus "Hold": Five analysts cover EQBK (four hold, one buy) with an average 12‑month target of $51.33 and mixed recent revisions—from Piper Sandler's $58 "overweight" to DA Davidson's $47 "neutral".
  • Mixed quarterly results: Equity Bancshares beat EPS estimates ($1.32 vs. $1.15) but missed revenue expectations ($83.26M vs. $85.24M), with a net margin of 6.15% and ROE of 13.43%; analysts forecast about $5.06 EPS for the year.
  • Dividend and valuation: The company pays a $0.18 quarterly dividend ($0.72 annual, 1.6% yield) with a 57.1% payout ratio, and the stock trades near $45 with a market cap of ~$952M and a P/E of 36.00.
  • Five stocks we like better than Equity Bancshares.

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.3333.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQBK

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Equity Bancshares stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $952.17 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $83.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.24 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. Equity Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 282.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 972 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 233.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company's stock.

About Equity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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