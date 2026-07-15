Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

EQBK has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Equity Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Equity Bancshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $51.00 price target for the company.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on EQBK

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

In related news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $80,675.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 34,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,650,585.75. This represents a 4.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald Scott Rogerson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.93 per share, for a total transaction of $91,860.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,650. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 98.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 87,024 shares of the company's stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,621 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company's stock.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQBK opened at $48.77 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NYSE:EQBK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $81.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Equity Bancshares's payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is the bank holding company for Equity Bank, a regional financial services provider headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. As a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EQBK, Equity Bancshares operates a network of branches and lending offices across Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Illinois and Colorado. Its geographic footprint spans both urban and rural markets, reflecting a focus on supporting small businesses, agricultural enterprises and individual consumers throughout the Midwest.

The company's core business activities encompass a full spectrum of commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Equity Bancshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Equity Bancshares wasn't on the list.

While Equity Bancshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here