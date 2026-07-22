Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.99%. Equity Lifestyle Properties updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.760-0.820 EPS.

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Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $69.00. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.09.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.70.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Lifestyle Properties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.6% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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