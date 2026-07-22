Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.760-0.820 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.130-3.230 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Price Performance

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.53. 2,017,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,902. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 52 week low of $58.15 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company's fifty day moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day moving average is $64.09.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is presently 108.50%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Lifestyle Properties

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 303.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,948,613 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $966,648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999,874 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 253.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,147,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $191,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,299 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 1,520.4% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,771,803 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,968 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $151,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 53.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,227,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $137,361,000 after purchasing an additional 777,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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