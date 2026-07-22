Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.130-3.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Lifestyle Properties also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.760-0.820 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE ELS traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.53. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,017,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,902. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.31. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Equity Lifestyle Properties's payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Institutional Trading of Equity Lifestyle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 598.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 119,397 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 102,303 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,122 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company's stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc NYSE: ELS is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, development, ownership and operation of manufactured home communities and recreational vehicle resorts. The company's portfolio includes more than 450 properties across the United States and Canada, serving over 200,000 residents and visitors. ELS organizes its operations into two primary segments: manufactured housing communities, which provide long-term housing solutions, and upscale RV and seasonal resorts designed for leisure travelers and seasonal patrons.

In its manufactured home division, ELS offers home-site leases combined with community amenities such as landscaped common areas, clubhouses, swimming pools and organized resident events.

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