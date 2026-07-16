Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Stock Price Down 10.6% - Should You Sell?

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) was down 10.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.0050. Approximately 4,325,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 6,631,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

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Erasca News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Erasca this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erasca announced updated preliminary Phase 1 data and registration-enabling plans for ERAS-0015, which helped renew optimism around the program’s clinical potential. Article Title

Erasca announced updated preliminary Phase 1 data and registration-enabling plans for ERAS-0015, which helped renew optimism around the program’s clinical potential. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reportedly raised its price target on Erasca to $18, suggesting some analysts see value after the recent volatility. Article Title

Bank of America reportedly raised its price target on Erasca to $18, suggesting some analysts see value after the recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Erasca closed an upsized public offering of 36.1 million shares at $17.50 per share, raising about $632.5 million to fund its oncology pipeline. Article Title

Erasca closed an upsized public offering of 36.1 million shares at $17.50 per share, raising about $632.5 million to fund its oncology pipeline. Negative Sentiment: Investors are being reminded of the securities class action alleging Erasca misled the market about ERAS-0015, including patent and patient-safety risks, which keeps legal overhang front and center. Article Title

Investors are being reminded of the securities class action alleging Erasca misled the market about ERAS-0015, including patent and patient-safety risks, which keeps legal overhang front and center. Negative Sentiment: Several plaintiff-law-firm notices about the upcoming deadline may add to near-term selling pressure by amplifying concerns about possible damages and litigation costs. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Erasca from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research set a $16.00 price target on shares of Erasca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Erasca from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erasca presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $20.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Erasca

Erasca Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.48). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. VR Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Erasca by 10.1% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 17,857,083 shares of the company's stock worth $22,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,867 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 14,159,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,672,000 after acquiring an additional 599,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,811,832 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 12,151,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in Erasca by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 11,244,246 shares of the company's stock worth $181,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,997 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca's approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca's pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

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