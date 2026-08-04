Eric Buss Sells 479,240 Shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) EVP Eric Buss sold 479,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $21,551,422.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 474,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,316,139.76. The trade was a 50.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Life Time Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTH traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,984. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.50.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.07%.The firm had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LTH shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Northland Securities set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Life Time Group from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Life Time Group from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $53.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Life Time Group by 201.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Life Time Group by 286.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Life Time Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company's stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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