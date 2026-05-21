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Eric Richard Remer Sells 3,210 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
EverCommerce logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • EverCommerce CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares on May 21 at an average price of $10.23, worth about $32,838. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • Remer has been actively trimming his stake, with several additional sales in the prior weeks, including larger transactions on May 20, May 19, and May 12. After the latest sale, he still directly owns about 2.86 million shares valued at roughly $29.2 million.
  • EverCommerce missed earnings expectations in its latest quarterly report, posting $0.04 EPS versus the $0.14 consensus estimate, though revenue slightly topped forecasts. The stock was trading around $10.45, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while analysts’ consensus rating remains Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $32,838.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,855,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,212,767.54. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $87,664.72.
  • On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,454 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $76,030.80.
  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,055 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $103,063.75.
  • On Wednesday, May 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 9,145 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $88,340.70.
  • On Wednesday, May 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,208 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $77,269.76.
  • On Tuesday, May 5th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $133,950.64.
  • On Thursday, April 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,867 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $67,411.83.
  • On Wednesday, April 29th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,766 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $89,386.66.
  • On Tuesday, April 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,567 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $65,913.28.
  • On Thursday, April 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $63,559.65.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 82,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,071. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). EverCommerce had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 83,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVCM shares. Wall Street Zen raised EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings raised EverCommerce from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVCM

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

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