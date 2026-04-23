Eric Richard Remer Sells 8,254 Shares of EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 8,254 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,955.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,945,069 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,664,785.59. This represents a 0.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $63,559.65.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,443 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $65,261.57.

On Thursday, April 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,596 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $19,120.08.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,604 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $67,023.84.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total value of $141,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,700 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $100,224.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $119,490.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,786 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $88,916.12.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,414 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $131,603.42.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,703 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $29,895.18.

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EverCommerce Price Performance

EVCM stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 111,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,653. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.06 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded EverCommerce from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings raised EverCommerce from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.71.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 118.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $91,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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