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Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
Ero Copper logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Bank of America upgraded Ero Copper from neutral to buy and raised its price target to C$49 from C$41, implying about 43.6% upside from the current price.
  • Other analysts have been mixed: several recently raised or lowered their targets, and MarketBeat says Ero Copper now has a Moderate Buy consensus with an average target price of C$45.86.
  • The stock traded down to C$34.12 on Thursday, while a company director also sold 10,000 shares in a recent insider transaction.
  • Interested in Ero Copper? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$41.00. Bank of America's target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.61% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ero Copper from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$45.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:ERO traded down C$1.44 on Thursday, reaching C$34.12. 291,790 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,116. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$17.66 and a twelve month high of C$53.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$38.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ero Copper news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.80, for a total value of C$418,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,360,000. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero is a Brazil -focused, growth-oriented mining company with a diversified portfolio of copper and gold assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., the Company operates two copper mines - the Caraíba Operations in Bahia State and the Tucumã Operation in Pará State - as well as the Xavantina Operations, a producing gold mine in Mato Grosso State. In addition to its operating assets, Ero is advancing the Furnas Copper-Gold Project, located in the mineral-rich Carajás Province in Pará State, through a definitive earn-in agreement with Vale Base Metals to acquire a 60% interest in the project.

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Analyst Recommendations for Ero Copper (TSE:ERO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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