Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Erste Group Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday.

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Erste Group Bank Stock Up 3.8%

EBKDY stock opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.84. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $43.69 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.40.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

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