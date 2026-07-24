Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 826 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the June 30th total of 9,998 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,266 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBKDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Erste Group Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Erste Group Bank Stock Performance

EBKDY traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 27,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,522. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $45.19 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

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