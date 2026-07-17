Erste Group Bank Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for VZ

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verizon Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $4.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.96. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications' current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Verizon Communications' FY2027 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $50.09.

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Verizon Communications Stock Up 2.4%

VZ opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Verizon Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,402,347 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $15,453,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,951,399 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $9,080,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,570,816 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $4,747,930,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,632,509 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $4,168,080,000 after purchasing an additional 867,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,101,021 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $3,117,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289,877 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

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Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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