Erste Group Bank Boosts Earnings Estimates for DHL Group

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DHL Group in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.90. The consensus estimate for DHL Group's current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on DHLGY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DHL Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".
View Our Latest Research Report on DHLGY
DHL Group Stock Performance
Shares of DHL Group stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. DHL Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.59.
DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.51 billion. DHL Group had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 15.78%.
DHL Group Company Profile
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DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.
Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.
Further Reading
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