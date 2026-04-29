Erste Group Bank Boosts Earnings Estimates for Iberdrola

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Free Report) - Research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iberdrola in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.57. The consensus estimate for Iberdrola's current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Iberdrola's FY2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

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Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Iberdrola Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $94.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.32 and a 200 day moving average of $87.75. The company has a market cap of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $67.20 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Iberdrola had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 10.24%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company's core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola's business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

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