Erste Group Bank Boosts Earnings Estimates for T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $10.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.30. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US's current full-year earnings is $10.63 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for T-Mobile US's FY2027 earnings at $13.61 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of T-Mobile US from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Arete Research lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.5%

TMUS stock opened at $194.20 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $204.61 and its 200 day moving average is $204.38. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $181.36 and a 1-year high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The company had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Community Bank grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 131.1% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director G Michael Sievert sold 80,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $17,195,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 140,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,241,198.24. The trade was a 36.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 27,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.86, for a total value of $5,801,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,080,974.78. The trade was a 34.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 699,134 shares of company stock valued at $151,826,849. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

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About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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