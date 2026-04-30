Erste Group Bank Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Tesla

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Tesla in a report released on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Tesla's current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Tesla's FY2027 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

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Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance reduced their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Tesla from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $372.80 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $270.78 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.02, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 20.7% during the first quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 910 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Tesla by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 12,577 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 42,299 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total value of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This represents a 43.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,625.18. This trade represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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