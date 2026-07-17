Erste Group Bank Comments on Banco Santander FY2026 Earnings

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Banco Santander's current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Banco Santander's FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SAN. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Santander reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $13.62 on Friday. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.66 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 117.9% during the first quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the bank's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 151.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the bank's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

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