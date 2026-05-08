Erste Group Bank Expects Increased Earnings for Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank raised their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $14.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.50. The consensus estimate for Alphabet's current full-year earnings is $14.00 per share.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share.

Get Alphabet alerts: Sign Up

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GOOG. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $348.00 price target (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $362.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $396.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $153.83 and a twelve month high of $397.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's payout ratio is 6.71%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total value of $178,701.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,923,235.59. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,553 shares of company stock valued at $47,951,856. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $330,886,000 after buying an additional 806,681 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 7.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q1 momentum and Anthropic cloud chatter continue to lift sentiment — investors point to a big Q1 beat, accelerating AI-driven ad/cloud growth and reports of a large Anthropic commitment that would bolster Google Cloud backlog. Q1 & Anthropic Discussion

Strong Q1 momentum and Anthropic cloud chatter continue to lift sentiment — investors point to a big Q1 beat, accelerating AI-driven ad/cloud growth and reports of a large Anthropic commitment that would bolster Google Cloud backlog. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and models are bumping estimates — Erste raised FY2027 EPS estimates and firms including Mizuho/Scotiabank/Citizens have lifted price targets, supporting momentum and higher valuation multiples. Analyst Estimates / MarketBeat

Analysts and models are bumping estimates — Erste raised FY2027 EPS estimates and firms including Mizuho/Scotiabank/Citizens have lifted price targets, supporting momentum and higher valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: New consumer products and subscriptions (Fitbit Air wearable; Google Health AI coach subscription) broaden monetization avenues outside ads and reinforce the AI/subscription growth story. Fitbit Air & Health Coach

New consumer products and subscriptions (Fitbit Air wearable; Google Health AI coach subscription) broaden monetization avenues outside ads and reinforce the AI/subscription growth story. Positive Sentiment: Institutional flows show continued conviction from some large holders (Swiss National Bank, Allen Investment additions), which can support price on lower-volume days. Swiss National Bank Fund Update

Institutional flows show continued conviction from some large holders (Swiss National Bank, Allen Investment additions), which can support price on lower-volume days. Neutral Sentiment: Media chatter and influencer commentary (Jim Cramer, buy lists) amplify momentum but are noise-driven — helpful for sentiment but not a substitute for fundamentals. Jim Cramer Mention

Media chatter and influencer commentary (Jim Cramer, buy lists) amplify momentum but are noise-driven — helpful for sentiment but not a substitute for fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: EU antitrust scrutiny remains a material overhang — regulators gave Google more time after initial proposals fell short, and proposed Search/news changes could affect traffic and publisher relationships or trigger fines. This keeps regulatory risk priced in. EU Investigation Update

EU antitrust scrutiny remains a material overhang — regulators gave Google more time after initial proposals fell short, and proposed Search/news changes could affect traffic and publisher relationships or trigger fines. This keeps regulatory risk priced in. Negative Sentiment: New UK lawsuit over display ads and ongoing legal/fining risk add uncertainty to margins and potential future cash outflows. UK Display Ads Lawsuit

New UK lawsuit over display ads and ongoing legal/fining risk add uncertainty to margins and potential future cash outflows. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling and some large fund trims have been reported — this can pressure sentiment even as new buyers step in. Insider & Fund Activity

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here