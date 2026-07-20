Erste Group Bank Forecasts Higher Earnings for DHL Group

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DHL Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for DHL Group's current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for DHL Group's FY2027 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DHL Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DHL Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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DHL Group Stock Performance

DHLGY stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. DHL Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

DHL Group Company Profile

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

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