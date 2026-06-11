Erste Group Bank Has Negative Outlook of ABT FY2027 Earnings

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank cut their FY2027 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.05. The consensus estimate for Abbott Laboratories' current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share.

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Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $119.09.

Read Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $89.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.39. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $81.97 and a 12-month high of $139.06.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freemont Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 10,700 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $116,580,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 246,586 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $30,931,000 after acquiring an additional 48,286 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $185,640,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $1,366,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Abbott Laboratories

Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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