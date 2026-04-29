Erste Group Bank Has Negative Outlook of BUD FY2026 Earnings

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.33. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's FY2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SBG Securities lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

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Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $81.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.48 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 494.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 446 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the consumer goods maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV NYSE: BUD is a multinational brewing company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium. It is one of the world's largest brewers and is primarily engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of beer and related beverages. The company's operations span brewing, packaging, logistics and retail/customer sales support, serving a broad set of channels from on-premise hospitality to retail and e-commerce.

AB InBev's portfolio includes a mix of global, regional and local beer brands across mainstream, premium, craft and non-alcoholic categories.

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