Erste Group Bank Has Strong Outlook for AMD FY2026 Earnings

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $5.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.68. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices' current full-year earnings is $5.78 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices' FY2027 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $295.46.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.4%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $323.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.94 billion, a PE ratio of 121.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $91.87 and a 12 month high of $352.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares in the company, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY2027 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (material lift to forward earnings expectations), signaling stronger-than-expected revenue/AI traction ahead.

Erste Group raised FY2027 and FY2026 EPS forecasts (material lift to forward earnings expectations), signaling stronger-than-expected revenue/AI traction ahead. Positive Sentiment: Large hyperscaler demand signal — disclosures point to a major Meta commitment (multi‑gigawatt deployment of AMD GPUs), which supports revenue visibility and reduces short‑term demand‑concentration risk. Meta Invests in AMD Chips

Large hyperscaler demand signal — disclosures point to a major Meta commitment (multi‑gigawatt deployment of AMD GPUs), which supports revenue visibility and reduces short‑term demand‑concentration risk. Positive Sentiment: Product/catalyst runway — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July 23), a scheduled product roadmap showcase that could re‑accelerate sentiment if new Instinct GPUs/EPYC details impress. Advancing AI 2026 Announcement

Product/catalyst runway — AMD announced its “Advancing AI 2026” developer event (July 23), a scheduled product roadmap showcase that could re‑accelerate sentiment if new Instinct GPUs/EPYC details impress. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sale by EVP Mark Papermaster: ~31,320 shares sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan — reduces negative signal vs. opportunistic selling but attracts headline attention. Papermaster Sale

Insider sale by EVP Mark Papermaster: ~31,320 shares sold under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan — reduces negative signal vs. opportunistic selling but attracts headline attention. Neutral Sentiment: Near‑term catalyst: Q1 earnings due May 5 — historically AMD has beaten, so results and management commentary on AI/data center demand will likely determine if today’s pullback is temporary. Earnings Preview

Near‑term catalyst: Q1 earnings due May 5 — historically AMD has beaten, so results and management commentary on AI/data center demand will likely determine if today’s pullback is temporary. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst views: some firms reiterate neutral/hold (Citi) while others raise targets — this stabilizes expectations but keeps upside tied to execution. Citi Hold Note

Mixed analyst views: some firms reiterate neutral/hold (Citi) while others raise targets — this stabilizes expectations but keeps upside tied to execution. Negative Sentiment: OpenAI revenue/user shortfall sparked a sector selloff — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets raised fears about near‑term AI infrastructure spending and are the primary driver of today’s weakness for AMD and peers. OpenAI Shortfall

OpenAI revenue/user shortfall sparked a sector selloff — reports that OpenAI missed internal targets raised fears about near‑term AI infrastructure spending and are the primary driver of today’s weakness for AMD and peers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and profit‑taking — Northland cut AMD to Market Perform ($260 PT) and large institutional/ARK trimming after a rapid rally amplified selling pressure. Analyst Downgrade ARK Sells AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Advanced Micro Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Advanced Micro Devices wasn't on the list.

While Advanced Micro Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here