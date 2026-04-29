Erste Group Bank Increases Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will post earnings of $9.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.42. The consensus estimate for Amazon.com's current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. New Street Research cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $289.39.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $259.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $178.85 and a 1 year high of $264.50.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,207,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,815,090. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $5,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 499,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $122,465,945. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 128,035 shares of company stock worth $28,827,479 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $451,642,000. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 239,862 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $52,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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