Erste Group Bank Issues Optimistic Forecast for JPM Earnings

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $22.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.36. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $22.95 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s FY2027 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Autonomous Res dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.92.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $343.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.31 and a 200-day moving average of $310.09. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $351.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $919.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $13,940,935.56. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 18,876 shares of company stock worth $5,907,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timmons Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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