Erste Group Bank Issues Positive Outlook for Sanofi Earnings

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Sanofi in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.92. The consensus estimate for Sanofi's current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Sanofi's FY2027 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

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SNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus raised Sanofi to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Sanofi from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanofi from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Sanofi from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $54.00.

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Sanofi Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.42. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $55.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $2.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 502.0%. This is a boost from Sanofi's previous annual dividend of $2.04. Sanofi's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sanofi by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,102,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $441,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,110,874 shares of the company's stock worth $296,133,000 after buying an additional 313,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,879,894 shares of the company's stock worth $284,058,000 after buying an additional 2,635,867 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,100,097 shares of the company's stock worth $247,151,000 after buying an additional 1,168,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,495,348 shares of the company's stock worth $217,845,000 after buying an additional 856,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company's stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi NASDAQ: SNY is a multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in France that researches, develops, manufactures and markets prescription medicines, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. The company operates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, rare diseases, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, and vaccines through its Sanofi Pasteur division. Sanofi sells products to hospitals, clinics, governments and retail pharmacies, with a broad global footprint and significant presence in Europe, North America and emerging markets.

Key commercial offerings include specialty biologics and established small-molecule medicines.

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