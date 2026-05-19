Erste Group Bank Lowers Earnings Estimates for Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2028 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $16.28 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.30. The consensus estimate for Home Depot's current full-year earnings is $15.03 per share.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.34.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $299.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company's 50-day moving average is $330.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.57. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $296.88 and a 1-year high of $426.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silphium Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Home Depot by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,544 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,095,113 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $443,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 107,438 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40,232 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Home Depot by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here