Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.19 and traded as high as $64.30. Erste Group Bank shares last traded at $64.30, with a volume of 49,202 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBKDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Erste Group Bank from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Erste Group Bank to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Erste Group Bank currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Erste Group Bank Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Erste Group Bank AG will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG is an Austrian banking group headquartered in Vienna that operates as a universal bank serving retail, corporate and institutional customers. The group offers a broad range of financial services including deposit-taking, lending, mortgage financing, payment and transaction banking, and wealth management. Erste Group also provides capital markets services, corporate and investment banking solutions, and a range of insurance and pension-linked products through partnerships and subsidiary operations.

Erste Group maintains a significant regional presence beyond Austria, with operations across several Central and Eastern European countries.

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