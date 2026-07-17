Erste Group Bank Predicts Higher Earnings for UBS Group

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for UBS Group's current full-year earnings is $3.49 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for UBS Group's FY2027 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on UBS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of UBS Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded UBS Group from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "underweight" rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Asset Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the bank's stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 132,484 shares of the bank's stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter.

UBS Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its earnings outlook for UBS, lifting FY2026 EPS estimates to $3.49 from $3.43 and FY2027 EPS estimates to $4.16 from $4.10, signaling confidence that profitability can continue to improve.

Erste Group Bank raised its earnings outlook for UBS, lifting FY2026 EPS estimates to $3.49 from $3.43 and FY2027 EPS estimates to $4.16 from $4.10, signaling confidence that profitability can continue to improve. Positive Sentiment: UBS announced it will redeem seven series of its exchange-traded notes, a move that simplifies outstanding products and may reduce complexity in the capital structure. Article Title

UBS announced it will redeem seven series of its exchange-traded notes, a move that simplifies outstanding products and may reduce complexity in the capital structure. Neutral Sentiment: Separate media coverage highlighted UBS’s push to expand in the U.S. market and a hiring move to rebuild its Japan debt-underwriting business, which may help long-term growth but does not provide immediate financial impact. Article Title Article Title

Separate media coverage highlighted UBS’s push to expand in the U.S. market and a hiring move to rebuild its Japan debt-underwriting business, which may help long-term growth but does not provide immediate financial impact. Neutral Sentiment: A separate note said UBS’s own stock looks pricey after a 251% five-year run, which could temper upside expectations even though it reflects valuation concerns rather than a fresh business setback. Article Title

A separate note said UBS’s own stock looks pricey after a 251% five-year run, which could temper upside expectations even though it reflects valuation concerns rather than a fresh business setback. Negative Sentiment: UBS Asset Management’s Kevin Zhao said he is planning to short U.S. Treasuries, a macro trade that suggests caution on bond markets and could raise questions about the near-term market backdrop for UBS’s asset-management commentary. Article Title

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Further Reading

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