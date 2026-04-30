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Erste Group Bank Predicts Increased Earnings for DHL Group

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
DHL Group logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS estimate for DHL Group to $2.12 (from $2.10), which sits above the MarketBeat consensus of $1.90.
  • DHL reported quarterly EPS of $0.84, beating the $0.81 consensus, and posted a return on equity of 15.78% with a net margin of 4.24%.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed—Goldman Sachs downgraded to Hold while Barclays upgraded to Strong-Buy—and MarketBeat's consensus is a Moderate Buy; the ADR trades around $27.18 with a market cap of $60.84 billion and a P/E of 15.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHL Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. The consensus estimate for DHL Group's current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share.

DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DHL Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 4.24%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DHLGY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded DHL Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on DHL Group

DHL Group Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of DHLGY stock opened at $27.18 on Thursday. DHL Group has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $30.59. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

DHL Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DHL Group OTCMKTS: DHLGY is the international logistics and postal services business of Deutsche Post DHL Group, headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The company operates a global network that serves corporate and individual customers with a range of logistics solutions spanning domestic and international mail and parcel services, express courier operations, freight forwarding, contract logistics and supply chain management. It offers services to e-commerce retailers, manufacturers, healthcare and automotive companies, among other industries.

Its principal operating activities are organized across distinct logistics businesses including express courier services for time‑sensitive international shipments, global forwarding and freight for air, ocean and road transport, contract logistics for warehousing and distribution, e‑commerce fulfillment solutions, and national postal and parcel operations in Germany.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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