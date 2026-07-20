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Erste Group Bank Raises Earnings Estimates for Iberdrola

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Iberdrola logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Erste Group Bank slightly raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Iberdrola to $4.62 from $4.60 and kept a Buy rating on the stock. It also projected FY2027 earnings of $4.90 per share.
  • Iberdrola’s latest quarterly results missed EPS expectations, coming in at $1.15 versus the $1.19 consensus. However, revenue was better than expected at $14.06 billion compared with $13.62 billion forecast.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock carrying a Hold consensus rating despite several recent upgrades. Iberdrola also traded near its high, opening at $97.06 versus a 52-week range of $69.66 to $100.64.
  • Interested in Iberdrola? Here are five stocks we like better.

Iberdrola S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iberdrola in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Buy" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Iberdrola's current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Iberdrola's FY2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Iberdrola had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 13.40%.The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.62 billion.

IBDRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Iberdrola from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Iberdrola to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBDRY

Iberdrola Price Performance

IBDRY opened at $97.06 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.23. The stock has a market cap of $163.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Iberdrola has a 52-week low of $69.66 and a 52-week high of $100.64.

About Iberdrola

(Get Free Report)

Iberdrola, SA is a Spanish multinational electric utility headquartered in Bilbao that develops, produces and supplies electricity and related energy services. The company's core activities span electricity generation across a diverse mix of assets, transmission and distribution network ownership and operation, and retail supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Iberdrola also offers energy management and digital solutions aimed at improving efficiency and integrating distributed and renewable resources.

Renewable energy is a central focus of Iberdrola's business strategy, with significant investments in wind (onshore and offshore), hydroelectric and solar power and in the modernization of grids to accommodate increasing shares of intermittent generation.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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