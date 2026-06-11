Erste Group Bank Raises Earnings Estimates for Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) - Equities researchers at Erste Group Bank raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 5th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.86. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney's current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Walt Disney's FY2027 earnings at $7.49 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts: Sign Up

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DIS stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average of $105.28. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $92.18 and a 12-month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walt Disney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walt Disney wasn't on the list.

While Walt Disney currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here