Erste Group Bank Upgrades Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) to Hold

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $636.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of INTU opened at $400.42 on Monday. Intuit has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $541.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

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Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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