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ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
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Key Points

  • Analysts have given ESCO Technologies a consensus "Buy" rating (1 hold, 3 buy, 1 strong buy) with an average 12‑month price target of $300, while individual targets vary (Deutsche Bank at $400).
  • ESCO beat Q1 estimates with EPS of $1.64 vs. $1.32 expected and revenue of $289.7M (up 17.3% YoY), and issued guidance of 1.75–1.85 EPS for Q2 2026 and 7.90–8.15 EPS for FY2026 (analysts expect ~8.11 EPS).
  • The stock opened at $314.14 (market cap ~$8.13B, P/E 26.74), the company pays a small quarterly dividend of $0.08 ($0.32 annualized, 0.1% yield), and roughly 95.7% of shares are held by institutional investors.
  • Interested in ESCO Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.00.

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESE

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $314.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.81. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $289.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $289.30 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. ESCO Technologies's payout ratio is 2.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,397 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc is a diversified manufacturer of engineered products and systems designed to meet customers' critical performance requirements in the test, measurement, control, and filtration of data, fluids, and gases. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including commercial aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and communication network sectors. ESCO's solutions are tailored to environments where reliability, precision and regulatory compliance are paramount.

Operating through multiple business segments, ESCO Technologies delivers test and measurement instruments such as RF and microwave components, signal distribution systems, and integrated test enclosures that support defense and aerospace programs.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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