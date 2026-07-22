Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Issues Earnings Results

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 43.46% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.010-2.050 EPS.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,769,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is presently 100.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Trending Headlines about Essential Properties Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Essential Properties Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Essential Properties Realty Trust reported second-quarter EPS of $0.34, beating the $0.33 consensus estimate, while revenue of $161.89 million also topped expectations.

Essential Properties Realty Trust reported second-quarter EPS of $0.34, beating the $0.33 consensus estimate, while revenue of $161.89 million also topped expectations. Positive Sentiment: The company said quarterly FFO came in at $0.50 per share, in line with analyst estimates and above the $0.46 per share reported a year ago. Article: Essential Properties (EPRT) Matches Q2 FFO Estimates

The company said quarterly FFO came in at $0.50 per share, in line with analyst estimates and above the $0.46 per share reported a year ago. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.01-$2.05, above the prior market expectation of $1.97, which suggests improved confidence in full-year results.

Management raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.01-$2.05, above the prior market expectation of $1.97, which suggests improved confidence in full-year results. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with EPRT still carrying a consensus “Buy” rating despite some mixed coverage around the earnings release.

Analyst commentary remained constructive overall, with EPRT still carrying a consensus “Buy” rating despite some mixed coverage around the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: One report noted that core FFO topped consensus but revenue missed estimates, highlighting that the quarter was not uniformly strong across all metrics. Article: Essential Properties Q2 core FFO tops consensus, but revenue misses

One report noted that core FFO topped consensus but revenue missed estimates, highlighting that the quarter was not uniformly strong across all metrics. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on EPRT from $40 to $37, even while maintaining an overweight rating, which may temper some bullish enthusiasm.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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