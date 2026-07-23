Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Raised to $36.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $36.25 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.82% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPRT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $36.11.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $34.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 43.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. Research analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,611,967 shares of the company's stock worth $552,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816,042 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1,930,360.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $199,829,000 after buying an additional 6,736,959 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4,681.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,997,593 shares of the company's stock worth $118,569,000 after buying an additional 3,913,986 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,970,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $68,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company's stock.

Key Essential Properties Realty Trust News

Here are the key news stories impacting Essential Properties Realty Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Essential Properties Realty Trust reported Q2 EPS of $0.34, topping estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $161.89 million, above forecasts. Core FFO also came in ahead of consensus, and the company’s revenue rose 18.1% year over year. Article Title

Essential Properties Realty Trust reported Q2 EPS of $0.34, topping estimates by $0.01, and revenue of $161.89 million, above forecasts. Core FFO also came in ahead of consensus, and the company’s revenue rose 18.1% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.01-$2.05, above the market’s estimate of $1.97, which signals management confidence in earnings momentum. Article Title

The company raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $2.01-$2.05, above the market’s estimate of $1.97, which signals management confidence in earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on EPRT to $37 from $40, but kept an overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees upside despite moderating its near-term expectations. Article Title

Barclays lowered its price target on EPRT to $37 from $40, but kept an overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees upside despite moderating its near-term expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Shares also reacted to reports that quarterly FFO matched expectations at $0.50 per share, reinforcing that the REIT remains on track operationally. Article Title

Shares also reacted to reports that quarterly FFO matched expectations at $0.50 per share, reinforcing that the REIT remains on track operationally. Negative Sentiment: Revenue in the quarter was slightly below some expectations in at least one report, which may be tempering enthusiasm even after the earnings beat. Article Title

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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