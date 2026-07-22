Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.010-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,751,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,554. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.12, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $34.73.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $161.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $156.65 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 43.46%.Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $36.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $36.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,131,871 shares of the company's stock valued at $358,488,000 after purchasing an additional 843,877 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,844,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,670,000 after purchasing an additional 421,364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,121,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,904,000 after buying an additional 243,576 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,970,789 shares of the company's stock worth $118,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,639,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,947,000 after buying an additional 396,404 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: EPRT is a self-administered real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of small-box retail and industrial assets, including convenience stores, automotive service centers, quick-service restaurants, fitness centers and other necessity-based businesses. Under a triple-net lease structure, tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and most maintenance expenses, providing Essential Properties with predictable, stable cash flows.

Since its founding in April 2016 and its initial public offering later that year, Essential Properties has pursued a growth strategy focused on partnering with creditworthy tenants operating in densely populated trade areas.

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